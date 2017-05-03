3-year-old cancer patient raising awareness for Brain Tumor Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 3-year-old cancer patient at VCU Medical Center is raising awareness for Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

Leila Moran opened a lemonade stand inside VCU Medical Center where she and her brothers passed out free lemonade to bring attention to May being Brain Tumor Awareness Month. They’re encouraging people to wear gray in support.

Leila, 3, is being treated at VCU Medical Center for Medulloblastoma, one of the most common malignant brain tumors affecting children. She is undergoing her third of four rounds of high-dose chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

With a smile and attitude like Leila’s, cancer doesn’t have a chance.

