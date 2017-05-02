Wizards blow late lead, lose to Celtics in overtime 129-119

BOSTON (AP) – Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points, nine in overtime, to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 on Tuesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

Fiddling with the mouth guard he began using after losing one of his front teeth in Game 1, Thomas became the fourth player in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise to score 50 or more points in a postseason game. It was also a career best for Thomas in a playoff game.

John Wall had 40 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.

The series moves to Washington for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Sunday.