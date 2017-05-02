Virginia looks to provide drug treatment to more inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say Virginia is joining in an effort to expand access to opioid addiction treatment for prisoners.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says Virginia is one of eight states picked by the National Governors Association for the “learning lab.” Officials say the states will learn about initiatives in place in Massachusetts and create plans for how to get more offenders in opioid addiction treatment.

Virginia Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke says nine inmates have died in the state’s facilities since 2015 due to heroin or fentanyl overdoses. Clark says he wants that number “reduced to zero.”

The other states participating in the program are Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey and Washington.

