Sheetz to hire nearly 600 Virginians beginning May 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz will be hiring almost 600 people in Virginia for full-time and part-time positions.

The convenience store will begin open interviews Wednesday at all Sheetz locations.

The company is looking to hiring more than 3,400 employees throughout the company.

Employee benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance and college tuition reimbursement.

