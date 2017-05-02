Richmond E-Cycle Day is Saturday

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, Richmond residents can safely get rid of old electronics, paper, and other items, at the city’s E-Cycle Day event.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission, Department of Public Utilities and New Generations Federal Credit Union are partnering for the project. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials will be set up at the old K-mart parking lot at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. There is a $10 recycling fee for televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches, and a $20 fee for televisions and CRTs larger than 28 inches. All other items will be recycled for free.

  • Document Shredding
    • Up to five boxes of documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and/or clips.
  • Electronics
    • Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.).
    • Printers, scanners, copiers and fax machines
    • VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones
    • Televisions and computer monitors (note: there’s a $10 fee or $20 fee for each)
  • Recycle Bins
    • Clean up and drop off your small curbside recycle bins for reuse in the schools
    • Send inquiries to Darlene.Mallory@Richmondgov.com or call 646-8325
  • Pesticides, Herbicides and Oil-based Paints
    • Bug spray, rodent poison & herbicides (roundup, Weed B Gon etc.)
    • Note: Latex and water-based paints can be left in open cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up
    • Send inquiries to Gay.Stokes@Richmondgov.com or call 646-0177

