Richmond E-Cycle Day is Saturday

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, Richmond residents can safely get rid of old electronics, paper, and other items, at the city’s E-Cycle Day event.
Richmond’s Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission, Department of Public Utilities and New Generations Federal Credit Union are partnering for the project. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials will be set up at the old K-mart parking lot at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. There is a $10 recycling fee for televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches, and a $20 fee for televisions and CRTs larger than 28 inches. All other items will be recycled for free.
- Document Shredding
- Up to five boxes of documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and/or clips.
- Electronics
- Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.).
- Printers, scanners, copiers and fax machines
- VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones
- Televisions and computer monitors (note: there’s a $10 fee or $20 fee for each)
- Recycle Bins
- Clean up and drop off your small curbside recycle bins for reuse in the schools
- Send inquiries to Darlene.Mallory@Richmondgov.com or call 646-8325
- Pesticides, Herbicides and Oil-based Paints
- Bug spray, rodent poison & herbicides (roundup, Weed B Gon etc.)
- Note: Latex and water-based paints can be left in open cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up
- Send inquiries to Gay.Stokes@Richmondgov.com or call 646-0177
