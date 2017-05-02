Richmond E-Cycle Day is Saturday

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, Richmond residents can safely get rid of old electronics, paper, and other items, at the city’s E-Cycle Day event.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission, Department of Public Utilities and New Generations Federal Credit Union are partnering for the project. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials will be set up at the old K-mart parking lot at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. There is a $10 recycling fee for televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches, and a $20 fee for televisions and CRTs larger than 28 inches. All other items will be recycled for free.

Document Shredding Up to five boxes of documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and/or clips.

Electronics Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.). Printers, scanners, copiers and fax machines VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones Televisions and computer monitors (note: there’s a $10 fee or $20 fee for each)

Recycle Bins Clean up and drop off your small curbside recycle bins for reuse in the schools Send inquiries to Darlene.Mallory@Richmondgov.com or call 646-8325

Pesticides, Herbicides and Oil-based Paints Bug spray, rodent poison & herbicides (roundup, Weed B Gon etc.) Note: Latex and water-based paints can be left in open cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up Send inquiries to Gay.Stokes@Richmondgov.com or call 646-0177



