Richmond City Council ends work session without balanced budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council wrapped up its work session without a balanced budget Tuesday morning.

The meeting finally adjourned around 5:25 a.m. after nearly 18 hours of deliberation.

City Council told 8News the final budget work session would continue until they finalized amendments to Mayor Levar Stoney’s spending plan.

Stoney proposed a balanced budget of $681 million that does not raise taxes. Members agreed to use $2.7 million to fund pay increases for police and firefighters but were struggling to agree on how to fund the increase.

City Council is now asking administration for help to balance the budget. It was between turning to administration or cutting $1.3 million from the IT department.

By 4 p.m. today, administration is expected to turn a proposal of $1.1 million in cuts in an effort to balance the budget.

City Council will review that on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

