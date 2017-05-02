Photos: 8News My Mom and Me

"My mom is the greatest. She has and continue to keep my brother and I on the right track through this life journey. She is the go to person for everyone and keeps on giving of herself even when she is not feeling her best. My dad is retired military and now works overseas and he knows that she is capable of handling everything in his absence. I am 29 and striving to be just like my mom." -- Diona Roberts.

"What makes my mom special is that she is always there for me when I need her and she always knows how to make me happy when I'm sad." -- Charity

"She is a special person that helps a lot of people by volunteering for a lot of things in the community." -- AJ Del Valle

"We've always been a 3 generation household and we've always had each other's backs. My mom has always been my rock through thick and thin and I can only hope to be half the mom to my daughter that my mom has been to me. Even though my mom doesn't like this picture." -- Beth Carter

"This is the last picture of my Mom taken about one week before she passed away. In the picture is my daughter, granddaughter, my Mom and myself. My Mom was everything to me, she taught me about life, what to look for and what to do when I found it, she was my world." -- Deborah Keel

"My Mom Melinda has been "MY ROCK and MY #1 SUPPORTER" my entire life. She has always been able to find a balance of being not only one of my best friends but also a great role model of what a Strong African American Woman should represent. When she’s not working she enjoys spending time with her family, baking cakes for relatives and her fellow church members, and spoiling her 2 grandchildren. I truly have the BEST MOM IN THE WORLD." -- LaTasha Pearson

"My mother is the strongest person that I know. Being a single mother to my brother and I I know was not easy. She taught us courage, respect, & strength. That is something that my brother and I will always hold close to our hearts. For someone to go through so much hardship and to keep moving forward and my brother and I absolutely knew no different is the true definition of a mother & strength. She is a true inspiration & if I can be half the mother to my children as she has been to us then I would have reached a true goal in my life." -- Patricia Poole

"My mom is a great person. Loves everyone. My mom lives at the nursing home. She has 4 children, 9 grandkids, 15 great grandkids, and 1 more on the way. Growing up she made our clothes, games, and helping others all time. Great teacher to all of us." -- Debbie Ann F. Sledge

"This is me and my mom on my wedding day. She has been such a inspiration to my life." --Darnel Belsches