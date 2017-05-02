Photos: 8News My Mom and Me

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the entire month of May, 8News is celebrating all mothers! Submit a photo of you and your mom for a chance to be featured on 8News and on WRIC.com. At the end of the month, one photo will be randomly drawn to win a $500 Gift Certificate to Butterworth’s Furniture!
You can submit a photo of you and your mom by visiting HERE.
