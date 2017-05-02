Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl on Chesterfield school grounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said that an 18-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Chesterfield school grounds.

Logan M. Osborn, 18, of the 6600 block of Manor Gate Drive, was arrested yesterday and charged with carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

Authorities clarified that the incident occurred on school grounds, not in a school building. Police also said the victim is known to Osborn.

Police continue their investigation into the incident.

