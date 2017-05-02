Man arrested in connection with Carytown, Willow Lawn robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say they have made an arrest in relation to two robberies which occurred in Carytown and Willow Lawn last week.

The suspect, Andrew S. Falk, 30, of the 800 block of North Boulevard, was charged with two robberies.

Police say Falk is also a person of interest in an Henrico County robbery that occurred on April 17.

Authorities said that shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, the suspect entered the Petco animal supplies store at 10 N. Nansemond St. and gave the cashier a note demanding money from the cash drawer. He fled store on foot, entered a green Honda, and drove eastbound on Floyd Avenue.

The next day, around 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at 4901 West Broad Street, the suspect entered the bank, approached the customer service desk, handed the teller a note and softly said, “Cooperate with me. I don’t want to hurt you.” He then advised the teller not to cause a scene. The bank teller then handed the suspect money from her drawer.

The suspect asked her, “Where are the hundred dollar bills?” When the teller explained she did have any large bills, he fled on foot heading southbound on Staples Mill Road toward Monument Avenue.

No weapons were involved in either incident.

On Thursday, April 27, Falk was taken into custody and was arrested without incident.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.

