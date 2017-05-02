In a hurry to get here: Baby girl born in car on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A baby doesn’t wait for traffic. That’s why a newborn girl was delivered in a car on Interstate 64 on Monday, according to VDOT.

The baby, named Marrielle, was born at the 15th View Street inspection station at 10 p.m. VDOT says grandma was behind the wheel while mom was a passenger in the front seat.

Latishe Andrews holds baby daughter Marrielle she delivered in the car at HRBT-15th View Inspection Station#SuperMom pic.twitter.com/44uSUNjjCk — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 2, 2017

“There was slight panic in the air,” Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Crew Leader Brian Williamson said.

Williamson said he responded from the south island of the HRBT and by the time he got there, the baby had already been delivered.

HRBT Crew Ldr. Brian Williamson on baby girl born in car about 10pm.@ 15th View inspection station. Grandma https://t.co/TLYcHjtIgQ in front pic.twitter.com/bTWTEiWHUu — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 2, 2017

Both mom and baby are doing fine. The newborn was healthy, breathing and “screaming and yelling,” Williamson said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.