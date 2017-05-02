Family calls 8News for help repairing young girl’s hearing aid

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A grandmother called 8News for help after her granddaughter’s hearing aid broke and the family can’t afford the repairs. Now, the family says the young girl is suffering in school.

Nevayah Washington is in the first grade at Glen Allen Elementary School.

When her family found out her hearing aid broke at school they were told it would cost $800 to fix it, money they just don’t have to spare.

Her grandmother, Patricia Washington, told 8News she’s not giving up until they can find someone to help her.

“I don’t know how this is going to help, but I’m going to go door-to-door until that hearing aid is paid for,” Patricia Washington said.

Patricia Washington said she can’t help but get emotional when she thinks about her granddaughter not being able to hear.

“She’s a smart little girl when she can hear in both of them,” Washington said. “She’s smart anyway, but not having both of them it’s affecting her.”

When Nevayah’s mother took the hearing aid to the doctor, she found out the repairs wouldn’t be covered by her new insurance. Until they can pay, she’s left with only one, which can make school hard.

“It’s been like crazy,” Nevayah said. “I’m not hearing it right and it’s not correct.”

“It set her back cause when she can hear she is responsive and when she can’t hear you can be saying something and you have to yell,” Washington said. “And you don’t want to yell at her but you have to because she can’t hear.”

Nevayah stays positive though. She spends her time riding her bike and said even though she struggles to hear her friends at school, they haven’t treated her differently.

“They treat me good,” Nevayah said. “They play with me very well and my best friend name is Peyton.”

Her 7th birthday is Wednesday.

If you would like to help the Washington family, contact Tracey Smith at tsmith@wric.com.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.