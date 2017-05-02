Chesterfield man dies after crossing finish line of Carytown 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A runner in the Carytown 10k race has died after crossing the finish line and collapsing.

William E. Humphries Jr., 37, of Chesterfield, received CPR and was taken to the hospital on Sunday.

“We appreciate the concern of the Richmond running community regarding the person who had a medical emergency at the Carytown 10K today,” the Richmond Road Runners said on their Facebook Page.

The cause of Humphries’ death is still unknown at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.