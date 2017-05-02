Birdhouse Farmers Market opens for the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a sure sign of summer when farmers markets begin opening for the season.

Birdhouse Farmers Market is launching its 11th season featuring new local vendors, cooking demos, and a weekly concert series.

Opening day is Tuesday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

Birdhouse Farmers Market is now located next to the Randolph Community Center Pool, at 1507 Grayland Avenue between Allen and Randolph, just south of the Downtown Expressway.

You can find a list of vendors by clicking here.

