Some SNAP recipients may experience a delay receiving May benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may experience a delay in receiving May benefits.

Roughly 10 percent of recipients will be affected.

The cause is due to an unforeseen system glitch which inadvertently altered the staggered issuance date of benefits, resulting in some recipients receiving benefits later than expected.

“Virginia Department of Social Services apologizes for the inconvenience to families and is working diligently to issue benefits as soon as possible,” the press release read.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to call the customer service number on the back of their EBT card, or the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 to determine whether they are among the 10 percent impacted by the delay.

For information on emergency food assistance, citizens are encouraged to call 2-1-1.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

