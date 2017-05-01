Shooting death of 5-year-old Henrico County boy leaves neighbors shaken

Related Coverage 5-year-old Henrico County shooting victim dies from injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors in the Henrico Arms Place community are shaken after a bullet took the life of an innocent 5-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.

“I have a 5-year-old little boy, so just listening about it, it’s sad,” area resident Nachelle Parham told 8News. “Just imagine your own child, you know, just not here no more.”

At this point, there are still more questions than answers as Henrico Police work to find out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. Police tell 8News they responded to the 1600 block if Henrico Arms Place for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

For now, neighbors are asking for compassion for his grieving mother and family.

“If you see his mother or his father, somebody say something like, sorry,’ you know, ‘I’m sorry for your loss.’ Don’t just watch her grieve; console her, she needs it,” neighbor and parent Jocelyn Vaughn said.

Others like fellow area resident and parent Juan Merriman, meanwhile, are calling on the community to hold fundraising efforts to help the family out.

“If we could all come together and do some type of GoFundMe or something like that, that would be great because nobody should have to deal with this alone,” he said. “Nobody should have to deal with burying their child.”

Detectives continue to investigate and haven’t released any further details at this time. Meanwhile, anyone who has any information is asked to contact Henrico Police or Crimestoppers.

