School board to finalize terms of Dana Bedden’s departure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School board members in Richmond are expected to finalize the terms of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden’s impending departure Monday night.

In his first public interview since the school board’s abrupt announcement last week that it will part ways with its superintendent in June, Dr. Bedden spoke exclusively with 8News about why he’s leaving. He also addressed allegations that he plagiarized his dissertation at Virginia Tech more than a decade ago.

School board member Jonathan Young from the city’s 4th District told 8News the school board plans to share with the community why they decided on the mutual separation with Dr. Bedden. They also plan to share what the cost of that decision will be.

Young, who hopes to have a new superintendent named as soon as possible, said the board will also announce Monday who will fill Dr. Bedden’s seat on an interim basis.

“I am very ambitious,” Young said. “In regards to the selection of a new superintendent. It’s my intent to have someone in place as soon as this fall. I have no interest in a long drawn out process.”

Young added that he expects the public comment period to be fairly lengthy, but hopes school leaders will be transparent with the community about what’s going on.

