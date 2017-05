RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The South Carolina Cowboys were no match for the Richmond Roughriders Saturday as the home team dominated the battle of equine-themed mascots 92-0.

The win moves Richmond to 4-0. The Roughriders will take on the Florida Tarpons Saturday night at the Richmond Coliseum. The Tarpons are also undefeated. The game begins at 7:00 PM.