Tractor trailer overturns and catches fire, closing portion of Powhite Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer accident is causing issues for the Monday morning commute.

Police tell 8News the tractor trailer overturned and caught on fire on Powhite Parkway between Courthouse Road and Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

Powhite South btw Cthse and 288. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/PkUWP1l3cF — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) May 1, 2017

The truck was hauling ‘drinking alcohol.’

Two people sustained minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

Tractor trailer hauling 'drinking alcohol' overturned and caught on fire on Powhite Pkwy. All SB lanes are closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/v7ySSOYlZO — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) May 1, 2017

All southbound lanes are closed until further notice and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

