‘Pedal though Petals’ to benefit VCU Massey Cancer Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cyclists can check out some of Richmond’s most beautiful gardens while supporting a great cause.

Pedal through Petals is a guided bike tour on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 8:00 a.m. It benefits VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The nonprofit Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors organized the event.

The bike ride starts and finishes at The Valentine, which will host a block party celebration for participants.

“We have this great space in the downtown, and we’re really eager to have people come and visit to learn about Richmond history,” says Jeff Aronowitz, the E. Claiborne Robins, Jr. Director of Public Programs at The Valentine. “This seemed like a great opportunity.”

The Valentine, located at 1015 East Clay Street in Richmond, will offer free admission from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to coincide with the event. Tours at Monumental Church, 1224 East Broad Street in Richmond, are also available from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

