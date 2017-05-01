New ads in Richmond oppose animal testing at McGuire VA Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ads opposing animal testing at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical center are now up in the Richmond area.

At least one gas station on Jefferson Davis Highway is already running the ads, but more ads are set to come.

An 8News investigation discovered some animals were killed during medical testing at McGuire.

GRTC refused to allow the ads on their buses.

