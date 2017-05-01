Nearly 200 citations issued during aggressive driving enforcement operation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 200 citations were issued during a recent multi-agency aggressive driving enforcement operation conducted in Central Virginia.

Chesterfield County Police, in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department, Henrico County Division of Police and Virginia State Police, conducted the third-annual operation on Chippenham Parkway.

“This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

This year’s operation, which was conducted on Friday, April 28, resulted in 160 traffic stops from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In total, 172 summonses were issued for a variety of offenses. Seven criminal arrests were also made, police say.

