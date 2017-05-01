May Day demonstrators march, rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Demonstrators in Richmond are joining others around the world in marking May Day with rallies and protests calling for immigration reform and better rights for workers.

Around two dozen people marched peacefully through downtown on Monday afternoon, chanting in English and Spanish. Police officers blocked traffic as the group made its way to the General Assembly Building that houses state lawmakers’ offices and meeting rooms.

They carried a large banner with “sanctuary” written in large letters and signs that said, “We will resist Trump’s hate.”

Nineteen-year-old Merlyn Martinez says she came out in support of her parents, who brought her to the United States from Guatemala when she was young.

Others events were planned throughout the day, including an interfaith vigil and a cookout at a park.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.