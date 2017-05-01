Man suffers life-threatening injuries in southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital tonight after a shooting in Richmond’s southside.

Police tell 8News the shooting took place at the intersection of Columbia and Harwood streets. An adult male was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

