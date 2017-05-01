Henrico Fire crews battle house fire in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews are currently battling a house fire in the Short Pump area.

Crews were called to the house located on the 12400 block of Gayton Bluffs Lane around 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived five minutes later, they saw flames coming from the second floor.

Fire officials said there were no reports of injuries.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

