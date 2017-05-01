Heavy police presence in Richmond’s northside after shooting victim found in school building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence has formed in Richmond’s northside after at least one person was shot inside a building near Norrell Elementary School.

8News’ Tracey Smith reports that more than 20 police officers are on scene and that W. Graham Road is shut down. We’re also being told that homes in the area are being evacuated.

Police officials tell 8News that one victim was found inside the Norrell Annex and transported to VCU Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Police say a handful of people were inside the building when the shooting took place and that none of them were students.

RPD officers have secured the outside of Norrell Annex on the city's Northside after a shooting inside and cleared the inside. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 1, 2017

I am told by police that the one victim suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was found inside the school. @8NEWS — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

A witness told me she saw what looked like hostages come out of the school. — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

Dr. Bedden told @8NEWS one unauthorized person entered the school building and one staff member was injured. — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

BREAKING: Rught now near Norrel Elementary School Annex. There is a heavy police presence. Homes are being evacuated. Dr. Bedden on scene. pic.twitter.com/EHcqubPkd2 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

Witnesses told me they saw multiple officer with guns drawn run toward the school. @8NEWS — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

Police sources tell @8NEWS one body was found in a building near the school. No word on the victims status. — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) May 1, 2017

