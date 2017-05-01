Heavy police presence in Richmond’s northside after shooting victim found in school building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence has formed in Richmond’s northside after at least one person was shot inside a building near Norrell Elementary School.
8News’ Tracey Smith reports that more than 20 police officers are on scene and that W. Graham Road is shut down. We’re also being told that homes in the area are being evacuated.
Police officials tell 8News that one victim was found inside the Norrell Annex and transported to VCU Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Police say a handful of people were inside the building when the shooting took place and that none of them were students.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
