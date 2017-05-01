Get Fit RVA: SEAL Team PT

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News anchor Whitney Harris’ Get Fit RVA series continues today with a really tough workout.

Former Navy SEAL John McGuire has come up with SEAL Team Physical Training in Richmond, and it’s getting national attention. He puts Whitney to the test.

They show up dark and early, rain or shine, every weekday of the year.

“Nothing beats working out with your closest friends every morning,” participant Mason Vaughan said. “It’s the best cup of coffee you could ever have.”

The team starts out with a run and then heads into doing crunches. They sprint in between each different exercise.

Whitney even cheats a bit and uses her hands once they get to 100 crunches.

“Listen up, if someone does more pushups than you, Matt, does that make them better than you?” said McGuire.

“No,” Matt replies.

“I don’t think so, but if we work together we can move mountains,” McGuire said.

Next, the group did a series of drills. It made Whitney so tired she could barely keep her head up.

“We’re only 5 minutes into it,” McGuire joked. “I’m already exhausted,” Whitney said.

Then, they do a series of group and partner exercises and you guessed it — more abs.

They end by literally carrying each other.

“Glad to have you out here and I think your smile is my favorite part of the class because life is too short to not have fun,” McGuire tells Whitney.

The next boot camp class for beginners starts May 1 and you can find more information here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.