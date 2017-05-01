Cookie delivery makes serving sweeter for Ft. Lee soldiers and families

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A major cookie delivery will make days sweeter for soldiers and their families at the Ft. Lee USO.

Local Girl Scout Troops # 5394, 5393, 5483, 5043 and Daisy Troop #48 partnered with Kid to Kid Midlothian and its customers to donate 195 boxes of cookies.

“The girls worked very hard every Saturday in March to gather donations from the customers of Kid to Kid,” says Jenny Lane, a spokesperson for the project. “Due to everyone’s generosity, we were able to help quite a few families and give them a little comfort of home.”

Lane says because the Ft. Lee USO cookie drive was such a success, everyone involved looks forward to working on similar efforts with community and local organizations in the future.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.