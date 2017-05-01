Block party to be held in honor of Marty Cobb

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A block party is set to take place Monday afternoon in honor of 8-year-old Marty Cobb.

Cobb died on May 1, 2014. Cobb’s family says that he and his sister were playing on railroad tracks by their home when they say Mairese Washington sexually assaulted Cobb’s 12-year-old sister. Marty’s family says that’s when Marty stepped in, attempting to protect his sister, and was killed.

Washington pleaded no contest to the charges in Cobb’s death and is now in prison.

The block party will be at 2 p.m. on Millenbeck Road in Richmond.

