April the Giraffe’s baby has a name!

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WRIC) — April the Giraffe’s baby finally has a name!

Animal Park in Harpursville, N.Y. revealed the name to Good Morning America Monday morning following several days of voting.

Fans were able to cast a vote to help name April’s baby and it eventually came down to “Allysa’s Choice.”

Allysa, the calf’s keeper, decided on the name Tajiri, which means “hope” in Swahili. His nickname will be “Taj.”

