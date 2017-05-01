April the Giraffe’s baby has a name!

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WRIC) — April the Giraffe’s baby finally has a name!

Animal Park in Harpursville, N.Y. revealed the name to Good Morning America Monday morning following several days of voting.

Fans were able to cast a vote to help name April’s baby and it eventually came down to “Allysa’s Choice.”

Allysa, the calf’s keeper, decided on the name Tajiri, which means “hope” in Swahili. His nickname will be “Taj.”

