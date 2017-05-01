1 dead, several hurt in University of Texas stabbings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police say they were called to the scene to assist UT police just before 1:50 p.m. at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died and three more were injured.

UT police say one person is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Police say the person they apprehended stabbed two people and assaulted one other. Social media posts show the suspect had a large knife holder attached to his waist.

Stabbing at University of Texas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin stabbing. (KXAN Photo/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (Courtesy: Lewis Bichkoff) Person injured in stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus. (KXAN/Alexa Larsen) Stabbing on University of Texas at Austin campus on May 1, 2017. (Jamie Song) Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Austin and UT police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing on the University of Texas Campus. Medics tend to UT stabbing victim following multiple stabbing on campus Monday.

Students say the first alert they received about the activity from UT was 2:15 p.m. Another follow-up alert was sent around 2:38 p.m.

A KXAN intern says authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym aas of 2:10 p.m. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown. Access to the Perry Castaneda Library has been temporarily due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.