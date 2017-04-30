Wine & Design grand opening this week in North Chesterfield

By Published: Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The grand opening of Wine & Design’s newest studio is this week.

Inside Wine & Design North Chesterfield

The owner of the North Chesterfield studio, Darnese Oliver, is hosting themed parties, live music, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers from Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday, May 7.

Wine & Design Artist, Mary Thompson came to the 8News Studio for a demonstration.

You can find details on the grand opening events by clicking here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.