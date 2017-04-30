VIDEO: Toddler struck by a vehicle in California parking lot

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in a suburb of San Francisco, according to police.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. at a parking lot located at 1720 Decoto Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-month-old child under the vehicle.

Police said the child was removed from under the vehicle and quickly transported to a nearby trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation officers learned the child was running from a store, where the parents were shopping. The child ran into the parking lot and was struck by a slow-moving vehicle.

Police said alcohol nor drugs seem to be the cause of the accident, and the driver is fully cooperating with the police.

