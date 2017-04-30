Police: 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were injured Saturday night in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn tells 8News affiliate WAVY.com the four people shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Three of the injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of 18th Street around 10:50 p.m., according to Kuehn.There is no information on a possible suspect or suspects.

This case is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Investigative Division / Homicide Unit.

The shooting came in the middle of college beach weekend in Virginia Beach.

Kuehn says there were arrests at the Oceanfront Saturday, which were not related to the shooting. The number of arrests was not immediately known.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to Kuehn.

Police say a person showed up to a local hospital overnight and claimed they were stabbed at the Oceanfront.

Traffic to the Oceanfront Saturday night was heavily delayed, as congestion prompted a detour on I-264 East at Parks Avenue.

This is a developing story.

