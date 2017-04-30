Person hospitalized after car fire near Meadowdale Plaza Shopping Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in relation to a vehicle fire that happened outside the Meadowdale Plaza Shopping Center in northern Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield County authorities, the person was injured after a car caught fire outside the Marshalls located at 4020 Meadowdale Boulevard.

The person who was injured was not in the car that was on fire, but in an adjacent car parked nearby.

Officials said that the fire marshall is currently investigating to determine the fire’s cause, but noted that there was a pile of leaves next to the car that may have caught fire.

The injured person was transported to VCU Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

