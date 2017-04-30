Memorial service held Sunday for Cumberland Co. crash victims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil is being held Sunday evening for the teenage sisters who died this past week in a car accident in Cumberland County.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Bonbrook Road.

The car drove off the road and landed in the Willis River.

Sunday night, friends and family are coming to the football field at the local high school to remember the Woodson sisters.

The sisters were killed on their way to school.

Michaela, 16, and Tyauna, 14, were both students at Cumberland High School and active in the community there.

Both played softball and Michaela was a cheerleader.

Friends say that this week has been very tough for students. Most of them have spent their time trying to understand what happened.

