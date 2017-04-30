March for Dimes hosts March for Babies event Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today Richmonders teamed up with the March for Dimes for the annual March for Babies event.

It was in support for moms to help them have healthy pregnancies, while also providing support to families in the NICU and to fund research to fight premature birth and birth defects.

An estimated 3,000 people showed up for Saturday’s event.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

