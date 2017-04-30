Man charged after driving vehicle into river near Huguenot Flatwater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is being charged Sunday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the James River.

The accident happened when the driver took his eyes off of the road and drove over an embankment into the water.

This happened as the man was traveling along Riverside Drive near the intersection with Shirley Road, not far from Huguenot Flatwater.

Richmond Police say they have charged the man with reckless driving and with driving without a license.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.