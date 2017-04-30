Man arrested after Fluvanna County shooting, barricade situation

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after a barricade situation at a residence in Scottsville, Virginia Saturday night.

Fluvanna County Deputies responded to a call about shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. on Hardware Hills Circle.

When they arrived, they found Joe K. Roach, Jr., who was armed, had barricaded himself in a residence.

After much negotiation, deputies arrested Roach without further incident and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously discharging a firearm and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Roach has since been taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday in the Fluvanna Combined Courts.

The Virginia State Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Scottsville Police Department and the Albemarle County Police Department all provided assistance with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Captain David R. Wells of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.

