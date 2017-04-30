‘Keep Hope Alive’ event held for woman missing since 2010

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of Saint Stephen’s Koinonia Church held a vigil Sunday for Arianna “Peaches” Davis, who has been missing since 2010.

Saint Stephen’s Redeemed Praise Team organized the “Keep Hope Alive” benefit for Davis.

Those who knew her said that they just want the strong, independent woman they knew back.

8News spoke with Benjamin Harris, the pastor of the church about Peaches.

“Peaches was an ambitious young lady who was in nursing school, who had great dreams and aspirations for life, who one day just walked off to the store,” Harris said.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to the Arianna “Peaches” Davis fund at Wells Fargo.

Check here for more information on how to donate to the cause.

