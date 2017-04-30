Jurassic Quest offers kids a fun new way to learn about dinosaurs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People of all ages got to take a step back in time to the age of the dinosaur this weekend at Jurassic Quest.

The event offered pre-historic fun for the whole family at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The traveling exhibit travels all over the United States. This was the first time the exhibit stopped in Richmond.

It’s the largest traveling dinosaur exhibit, and it includes over 80 animatronic dinosaurs.

Designers worked closely with paleontologists, using real fossils to create the robotic reptiles.

In addition, the exhibit also offers real fossils, all in an effort to educate and entertain.

