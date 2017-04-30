Chesterfield County emergency personnel came together Saturday for disaster training

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency personnel in Chesterfield got a taste today of what real rescue efforts would look like after a disaster with today’s disaster drill.

8News spoke with Robby Dawson, the assistant chief of Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

“This is a simulated exercise that really relates to a disaster that might have happened to the Central Virginia area,” Dawson said.

Today, Federal, State, and local emergency workers came together for a national disaster medical system training, held at the Chesterfield Airport, preparing staff for how to tend to the wounded should disaster strike.

“It allows our hospitals to get patients out of there to other medical facilities across the country so that our hospitals here can treat their wounded from whatever disaster just struck Central Virginia,” he said.

According to Dawson, each hospital would identify how many patients need to be evacuated, prompting Chesterfield EMS to pick up patients and take them to the airport where they will be taken to another hospital for treatment.

“We’re utilizing some of the National Guard helicopters today to simulate transporting patients from local hospitals to here, as well as simulating the National Guard assets,” Dawson said. “We would be transporting those patients for final disposition out of the area.”

The Chesterfield Airport also acts as a receiving point to take in patients from other disaster-stricken areas.

National Disaster Medical System is a federally coordinated emergency response effort.

