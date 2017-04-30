Bon Air Elementary 5k raises money for the school’s PTA

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 400 runners and walkers of all ages took part Saturday in the 9th annual “Bon Air Elementary 5k.”

8News Anchor Amy Lacey was the emcee for the event which benefitted the school’s Parent Teacher Association.

All money raised from the event goes towards programs supplementing the students’ curriculum.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.