5th annual Highland Park Spring Break Cookout held Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Storefront for Community Design hosted the annual Highland park Spring Break cookout event.

Several Richmond groups also joined organizers to celebrate all of the change happening around Six Points with Highland Park residents. There was a big cookout and a talent show.

8News spoke with Ryan Renn, the executive director of Store Front Community Design.

“This is kind of our soft opening of the Six Points Innovation Center,” Renn said. “This is going to be a teen center. We’ll be opening up after school this summer, and after that, we’ll have after school programming for the teens and youth from the area.”

There was also a raffle drawing and a “passport tour” highlighting stops at various places surrounding Six-Points that have undergone improvements the past few years.

