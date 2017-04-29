WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence in Hampton Roads for christening of new Navy sub

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Hampton Roads today for the christening of the new USS Indiana submarine.

The Navy’s newest fast attack nuclear-powered submarine, the Indiana, will be christened this weekend at a Virginia shipyard.

Pence, the former Indiana governor, Vice President will deliver remarks during today’s ceremony in Newport News, Virginia.

The Navy says the submarine will help the U.S. maintain its undersea superiority well into the 21st century. Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley calls the vessel a “technological marvel.”

The nearly 380-foot-long sub’s reactor won’t require refueling during the ship’s entire planned life.

Construction began in 2012 on the Indiana, which is the Navy’s 16th Virginia-class fast attack submarine. Crews at Newport News Shipbuilding reached a “pressure hull complete” in the construction of the submarine last August.

It’s the third Navy vessel christened with the name Indiana. The two others were battleships, one used during the 1898 Spanish-American War and the other in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

