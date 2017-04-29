Traffic information for this weekend’s NASCAR races

RICHMOND/HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Race Weekend in Richmond, and that means there are plenty of road closures near the track.

Heading inbound to the track Saturday and Sunday, if you’re coming out of Hanover County, using Meadowbridge Road, you can connect to Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, but those lanes are the only southbound traffic coming into the racetrack to Azalea Avenue.

Coming out of the races, there’s a little bit more to take into consideration.

Carolina Avenue will be southbound after the race to Laburnum. Most of the traffic will be diverted eastbound on Laburnum to Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Some traffic coming southbound out of Carolina Avenue will be allowed to go westbound on Laburnum to Richmond Henrico Turnpike, and then westbound continued onto Laburnum to either I-95 or the Downtown Expressway.

However, eastbound traffic on Laburnum will not be allowed between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Caroline Avenue.

On the back side of the track, you could take Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to Meadow Bridge Road and all of the lanes will be northbound traffic all the way up into Atlee Road in Hanover County beginning at 3 p.m.

Enjoy the races!

