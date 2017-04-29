Stafford Co. man arrested, charged with DUI

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man is in jail after a deputy found him behind the wheel with an open can of beer and a small bottle of whiskey Thursday night.

Wesley Alfred Vogt, 32, of Stafford, is charged with his third or subsequent DUI offense and driving without a license.

The deputy who found him sitting in his truck on Stafford Lakes Parkway said the truck was facing the wrong direction on the roadway, obstructing traffic.

Vogt was given a sobriety test and then taken to the hospital for a cut on his face.

He is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

