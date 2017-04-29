Robbers using ‘Offer Up’ app to target victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Users of the app “Offer Up” should beware of a recent crime in which robbers targeted a victim using the app.

According to the VCU Alerts page, a victim was robbed of a cell phone when they met up with someone Friday morning to make a sale in the parking lot of the DTLR store on West Broad Street. The meeting was arranged using the Offer Up app.

When the victim arrived, they met a woman and two men, one of whom showed a gun.

It is not clear if the suspects were able to take the phone, but the victim escaped by running away.

There was very little suspect information given other than all three suspects were black, and one of the men had yellow tipped twists in his hair. However, police did say that the suspects’ vehicle was a red Toyota Camry with the license plate VHT 4012.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips call (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

