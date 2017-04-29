Richmond group traveling to Washington D.C. for ‘People’s Climate March’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group from Richmond is on their way to Washington D.C. for “The People’s Climate March.”

The event expects thousands of people to show up to march ahead of the UN Climate Summit.

The march happens to fall on President Trump’s 100th day in office.

People at the event will be protesting the president’s environmental policies and promoting attention to global warming.

The Sierra Club here in Richmond says good climate change policy is essential for states like Virginia, where densely populated areas on the coast are at the mercy of rising sea levels.

8News spoke with Daryl Downing who is attending the march.

“We’re not talking about something that may be seen in future decades,” he said. “During normal rain storms, there’s flooding in the Norfolk area that hasn’t occurred in the past. We have issues with pipelines, big companies want to build through Virginia, and there are many environmental issues with that.”

