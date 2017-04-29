Rams can’t catch Hawks in 8-6 loss

The following comes directly from VCU:
Final Score: Saint Joseph’s 8, VCU 6
Location: The Diamond (Richmond, Va.)
Records: VCU 26-16 (14-3 A-10), Saint Joseph’s 14-21 (6-8 A-10)
The Short Story: Muggy air and lots of sun covered The Diamond on Saturday afternoon, leading to an offensive dog fight between the VCU Rams and Saint Joseph’s Hawks. Thanks to a pair of late runs, the Hawks would break a late tie and defeat the Rams by a final score of 8-6.
LEADING OFF
- Zac Ching collected the only multi-hit game for the Rams, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.
- Brett Willett and Dylan Isquirdo each collected a hit, RBI, and run on the afternoon, while Daane Berezo also chipped in with an RBI.
- Both Logan Farrar and Paul Witt each had a hit and run scored on the afternoon.
- The loss breaks the Rams seven-game win streak, their longest of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first, as they grabbed three runs off of starter Brooks Vial and took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
- VCU fought back with a run in the bottom of the first, as an RBI single from Darian Carpenter scored Farrar and brought the Rams back within a couple, 3-1.
- Thanks to some good at-bats in the bottom of the third, the Rams would tie things up at 3-3. It started with Willett getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a sacrifice fly from Ching to bring in the tying run.
- The dust settled for the middle innings, as the game stayed at a 3-3 stalemate until the top of the sixth inning. A Dominic Cuoci solo home run, followed by another pair of runs gave Saint Joseph’s a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
- The Rams fought back once again in the bottom of the sixth, grabbing three runs of their own, highlighted by a Isquirdo RBI single. As the game headed into the seventh, both sides were tied 6-6.
- However, Saint Joseph’s scored a run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings and took an 8-6 lead. Clutch pitching by Ryan Fox in the top of the eighth inning kept VCU in the ballgame, as he got a strikeout and pop up to leave the bases loaded.
- The Black & Gold would come up empty offensively, as they dropped only their third conference loss of the season.
WHAT’S NEXT
VCU will return to action tomorrow, Sunday, April 30 for Game 3 of the three-game series. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.