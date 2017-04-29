Rams can’t catch Hawks in 8-6 loss

The following comes directly from VCU:

Final Score: Saint Joseph’s 8, VCU 6

Location: The Diamond (Richmond, Va.)

Records: VCU 26-16 (14-3 A-10), Saint Joseph’s 14-21 (6-8 A-10)

The Short Story: Muggy air and lots of sun covered The Diamond on Saturday afternoon, leading to an offensive dog fight between the VCU Rams and Saint Joseph’s Hawks. Thanks to a pair of late runs, the Hawks would break a late tie and defeat the Rams by a final score of 8-6.

LEADING OFF

Zac Ching collected the only multi-hit game for the Rams, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Brett Willett and Dylan Isquirdo each collected a hit, RBI, and run on the afternoon, while Daane Berezo also chipped in with an RBI.

Both Logan Farrar and Paul Witt each had a hit and run scored on the afternoon.

The loss breaks the Rams seven-game win streak, their longest of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first, as they grabbed three runs off of starter Brooks Vial and took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the first.

VCU fought back with a run in the bottom of the first, as an RBI single from Darian Carpenter scored Farrar and brought the Rams back within a couple, 3-1.

Thanks to some good at-bats in the bottom of the third, the Rams would tie things up at 3-3. It started with Willett getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a sacrifice fly from Ching to bring in the tying run.

The dust settled for the middle innings, as the game stayed at a 3-3 stalemate until the top of the sixth inning. A Dominic Cuoci solo home run, followed by another pair of runs gave Saint Joseph’s a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Rams fought back once again in the bottom of the sixth, grabbing three runs of their own, highlighted by a Isquirdo RBI single. As the game headed into the seventh, both sides were tied 6-6.

However, Saint Joseph’s scored a run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings and took an 8-6 lead. Clutch pitching by Ryan Fox in the top of the eighth inning kept VCU in the ballgame, as he got a strikeout and pop up to leave the bases loaded.

The Black & Gold would come up empty offensively, as they dropped only their third conference loss of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT

VCU will return to action tomorrow, Sunday, April 30 for Game 3 of the three-game series. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.