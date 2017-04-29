Rally to bring attention to missing people happening Saturday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is Virginia’s first Missing Persons Day.

A rally is happening now in Richmond to bring attention to those who are missing and to share information to keep your loved ones safe.

Right now there are more than 600 people reported missing in the Commonwealth.

Among the missing is Toni Jacobs daughter, Keeshae. She was last seen in Richmond in September.

It’s stories like Keeshae’s that motivated lawmakers to declare an annual missing persons day.

The rally runs from noon until 4:30 Saturday at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle at 900 Decatur Street in Richmond.

Richmond Police will also be there.

Participants can enjoy food, music and participate in a fingerprinting and opportunities to create identification cards for the kids.

